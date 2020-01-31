TAMPA, Fla. — Five years after debuting on Broadway, the world still can't get enough "Hamilton."
And, the hit Broadway musical will come back to the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa for the 2020-2021 season.
The Straz said the Tony award-winning musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda returns June 1-27, 2021.
"Hamilton" first came to the Straz Center in February 2019.
Didn't get to see the show in Tampa the first time around? Don't throw away your shot for performances next year.
