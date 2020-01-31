TAMPA, Fla. — Five years after debuting on Broadway, the world still can't get enough "Hamilton."

And, the hit Broadway musical will come back to the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa for the 2020-2021 season.

The Straz said the Tony award-winning musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda returns June 1-27, 2021.

"Hamilton" first came to the Straz Center in February 2019.

Didn't get to see the show in Tampa the first time around? Don't throw away your shot for performances next year.

RELATED: 'Hamilton' returns to Tampa's Straz Center for 2020-21 season

RELATED: Did Hamilton really throw away his shot?

RELATED: 'Hamilton' arrives at the Straz today: Here are 3 things to know before you go

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter