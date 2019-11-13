NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Greatest Generation is getting older.

Every year that passes, we lose more and more heroes so if you're lucky enough to still celebrate one of their lives, you go all out.

Cosimo “Gus” DePietto turns 100 on Wednesday, November 13th.

Staff and residents at Brookdale Senior Living in New Port Richey are throwing him a huge party.

County commissioners and the mayor are expected to attend.

The Honor Guard from MacDill Air Force Base will present DePietto with a flag prior to the party.

