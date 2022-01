The sheriff's office says to call its main dispatch line at 863-773-4144 for emergency services.

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you have an emergency in Hardee County, don't call 911 "until further notice."

The Hardee County Sheriff's Office says the whole county will be without 911 service for both landlines and cell phones "from now until further notice."

If you need help or other services, call the sheriff's office's main dispatch line at 863-773-4144.