Crews working to put out multi-acre brush fire in Hardee County, deputies say

The brush fire occurred in the area of County Road 663 and County Road 664, authorities say.

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla — Crews are working on putting out a multi-acre brush fire Sunday evening in Hardee County, officials say.

The brush fire occurred in the area of County Road 663 and County Road 664, the Hardee County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

At the time of this writing, no road closures have been announced. However, deputies say stay alert if you are driving in the area because with a brush fire, conditions may change with little warning.