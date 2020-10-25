Hardee County Election Results | 2020

Find election results for Hardee County, Florida.

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla — Election Results: 2020 general election results for Hardee County, Florida, can be found here after the polls close in Hardee County at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 3, 2020. Under "location" on the drop-down menu at the top of the election results page, just select "Hardee County races." Once selected, the page will display results for elections of interest to Hardee County, such as the races for Hardee County sheriff, Hardee County School Board and Hardee County supervisor of elections.

Florida statutes allow mail-in ballots to be opened and processed as early as 22 days before the election, although the results are not released until after the polls close. Thus, the first results displayed on election night are partial mail ballot results. So, don't be surprised if you see those pop up early in the night. The remaining ballots turned in before 7 p.m. local time on Election Day will be counted and added to the result totals throughout the night.

To learn more about Florida's voting process, check out the Voter Toolkit from 10 Tampa Bay, which is produced by our Vote Squad.

