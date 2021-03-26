Hardee County deputies search for 2 missing children

WAUCHULA, Fla. — The Hardee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding two missing kids.
Deputies say Jordan Grinshaw, 15, and Aiden Grinshaw, 12, were last seen around 4 p.m. in Wauchula.
Jordan was last known to be wearing a black hoodie, while Aiden had on a light blue tank top.
Anyone who knows where they are is asked to call the Hardee County Sheriff's Office at 863-773-4144.
No further information was immediately released.
- ‘We’re in a plateau’: Scientists warn Florida's COVID-19 cases could increase again soon as data levels out
- Gov. DeSantis lowering vaccine eligibility age to 40 starting Monday, 18 starting April 5
- 2 teens rescued after drifting more than a mile off Florida's coast
- School board fires Florida teacher for medical marijuana use
- Sea turtles may lose protection after end to dredging limits
- Tornado outbreak strikes Alabama, Georgia; at least 5 dead
- Rays 101: Your ultimate guide to jumping on the bandwagon this season
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter