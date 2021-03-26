x
Hardee County deputies search for 2 missing children

WAUCHULA, Fla. — The Hardee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding two missing kids.

Deputies say Jordan Grinshaw, 15, and Aiden Grinshaw, 12, were last seen around 4 p.m. in Wauchula.

Jordan was last known to be wearing a black hoodie, while Aiden had on a light blue tank top.

Anyone who knows where they are is asked to call the Hardee County Sheriff's Office at 863-773-4144. 

No further information was immediately released.

