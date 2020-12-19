Have you seen Layla? Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old

x
HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Hardee County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Deputies say, Layla Sanchez, was last seen in Zolfo Springs on Dec. 18. She is said to have been last seen wearing a black jacket and red pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at (863)-773-4144.

