Retired Hardee County Sheriff's Office major killed in car crash

The agency said he would be 'dearly missed,' and deputies thanked him for his 'selfless service' to the community.

AVON PARK, Fla. — A longtime Hardee County Sheriff's Office employee was one of three people killed in a two-car crash Wednesday in Avon Park, according to the Highlands News-Sun.

Retired Major Paul "Eddie" Davis joined the agency in 1997 after working for the Wauchula Police Department and Florida Department of Corrections. He wore many hats during his tenure, rising from patrol deputy to undersheriff before retiring in January 2021, according to the sheriff's office.

In 2019, Davis became a graduate of the 10-week FBI National Academy, which offers professional development for law enforcement leaders.

"While he is no longer physically with us, his spirit is always around us," the Hardee County Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement to 10 Tampa Bay. "We extend our most heartfelt sympathy to his family and friends."

A viewing is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 19 at First Christian Church in Wauchula. Davis' funeral will be held there at 10 a.m. on July 20.