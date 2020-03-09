Driving into the future: HART takes another step in advanced energy with more electric buses

Boosting its regional mobility reach, Hillsborough Area Regional Transit will use $2.7 million in federal transit dollars to add four buses to its electric fleet.

TAMPA, Fla. — Although fewer people are taking public transportation during the pandemic, improvement projects are moving full steam ahead for the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART).

When it comes to public transit across Tampa Bay, buses are the main mode of transportation. Fueled by diesel, they’re not the best for the environment, only adding to the pollution we see each year.

It's why local efforts are underway to buy electric buses. The issue is cost. With many transportation agencies struggling for ridership during this pandemic, environment-saving budget items are hard to execute. But thanks to a $2.7 million federal grant, HART can now purchase four electric buses.

The benefits are vast. With power stored in rechargeable batteries, there’s no tailpipe pollution, so it’s better for the environment.

It’s nicer all-around, providing a more comfortable ride with less vibration, noise, zero exhaust and lower operating costs.

HART says switching to this technology will also help create more skilled jobs and will make a difference in the quality of life for many by contributing to cleaner air.

Once they’re purchased, the plan is to have them on the road by October 2022.

