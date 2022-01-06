Halsey coming to Tampa in May

The musician's 'Love and Power Tour' kicks off May 17 in South Florida. Tickets for the tour go on sale Feb. 4.

TAMPA, Fla. — Get ready Halsey fans! The musician announced their Love and Power Tour, which will kick off in May.

One of her stops will be right here in Tampa.

Halsey will be showcasing their Grammy-nominated album "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power."

The tour will officially get underway May 17 at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre in Palm Beach, Fla.

They will perform live on May 19 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa as part of the Clean Earth Systems concert series, according to a release.

Supporting acts on the tour will be Beabadoobee and PinkPantheress from May 17-June 8 and The Marías and Abby Roberts from June 16-July 9. Wolf Alice will appear on June 21 at the Hollywood Bowl in place of The Marías.

If you bought tickets for the Manic tour, an exclusive presale will begin at 10 a.m. Feb. 1 and end at 10 p.m. Feb. 3.

Tickets for the public will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 4.

Halsey will also headline the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on Feb. 10 at the Crypto.com Arena. For tickets to that event, click here.

Halsey's Love and Power Tour Dates

5/17/2022 West Palm Beach, FL iThink Financial Amphitheatre

5/19/2022 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/21/2022 Gulf Shores, AL Hangout Music Festival

5/24/2022 Nashville, TN FirstBank Amphitheater

5/27/2022 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

5/29/2022 Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/1/2022 Boston, MA Xfinity Center

6/3/2022 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

6/5/2022 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

6/8/2022 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/11/2022 New York, NY The Governors Ball

6/16/2022 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre

6/18/2022 Portland, OR RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

6/21/2022 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

6/24/2022 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

6/26/2022 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

6/28/2022 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

6/30/2022 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

7/2/2022 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

7/3/2022 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/6/2022 Denver, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre