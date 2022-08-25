Haunted tours return to Pirate Water Taxi in October

The 45-minute cruise is filled with ghost tales and Tampa's eerie past.

TAMPA, Fla. — This spooky season, Pirate Water Taxi is welcoming back its haunted tours through the month of October.

The fleet of pirate-themed water taxi vessels took a year off during the coronavirus pandemic but is ready to offer a ride through downtown Tampa covering ghostly tales and a deeper look into Tampa's eerie past.

On select dates, you and your family or friends can take the 45-minute cruise. Departure times include 7 p.m., 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. from Pirate Water Taxi home dock located at 333 S. Franklin Street in Tampa. The company said the tour is a good time with an all-new crew of haunted storytellers for all ages, but recommends earlier time slots for younger guests.

Tickets start at $20 for children ages 2 to 12 and rise to $30 for adults. Annual pass holders are eligible for $5 off admission on up to six tickets on Friday and Sunday dates.