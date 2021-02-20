Have you seen Alexis? Police search for missing North Port teen

Officers say she was last seen wearing a black and red flannel style shirt and black pajama pants.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Have you seen Alexis? North Port Police need help finding a missing 13-year-old.

Officers say Alexis Webster was last seen in the area of Koltenborn Road running north after an argument. She was wearing a black and red flannel style shirt and black pajama pants.

She is 5-foot-4 and about 140 pounds and has blonde hair.

Police say they don't have information that she's in danger. "We just want to get her back with family," the department wrote on Facebook.

If you have any information on where she may be, call 941-429-7300.