Have you seen Haylee? Winter Haven police search for missing 15-year-old

Friends and family believe Haylee may be heading to Jacksonville to be with a 29-year-old man.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven police are asking for help in finding 15-year-old Haylee Sue Casada.

Police say Haylee was reported missing from her Winter Haven home on March 10 around 5 p.m. after her parents returned home to find the bedroom window open and a piece of furniture by the window moved.

Haley is approximately 5'9" and weighs 145 pounds, according to the report. She is described as having burgundy hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a red and white striped dress with a blue jean jacket.

It is believed, after police interviewed friends and family, that Haylee is trying to head to Jacksonville to be with a 29-year-old man. Haylee has not made any threats to harm herself and does not have any medical conditions, according to police.

"A 15-year-old may think they know what's best for them and their life, but all too many times, they end up in a situation that could be extremely dangerous," Public Safety Director Charlie Bird said. "This young lady should be back home under supervision of those who love and care for her."

Anyone with information on Haylee is asked to call Detective Rod Esteve at 863-401-2256.