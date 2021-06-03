x
Have you seen John? Silver Alert issued for missing Tampa man

FHP says he may be driving in his silver Hyundai Elantra.
Credit: FHP Tampa/FDLE

TAMPA, Fla. — Have you seen John? FDLE has issued a Silver Alert for the missing 71-year-old from Tampa. 

Authorities say John Houston was last seen in the area of the 7200 block of 41st Street North in Tampa. He was wearing a purple and white horizontal striped shirt and blue jean shorts. 

He is six feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, has gray hair and green eyes. 

Houston may be driving in a silver Hyundai Elantra with a Kentucky license plate, tag number 749WJP. 

If you know where Houston is or have information on his whereabouts, call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or 911. 

