Have you seen Lyndsey? Citrus County deputies search for missing teen

BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.
Deputies say Lyndsey Faith Hunt was reported missing as a juvenile runaway on April 10. She was last seen at 10 a.m. in the Beverley Hills area, according to the report.
Lyndsey is described as 5 foot 4 and 175 pounds with dark red hair and hazel eyes. Deputies say she was last seen wearing black shorts, a maroon sleeveless shirt, and red sneakers.
Anyone with information on Lyndey's whereabouts is asked to call the Citrus County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit at 352-249-2790.
What other people are reading right now:
- US colleges divided over requiring student COVID-19 vaccinations
- Teen, 17, electrocuted in Spring Hill from downed power line
- Stormy weekend in Tampa Bay brought damage and heartbreak
- Derek Chauvin trial: Experts speculate prosecutors may rest their case Monday
- One officer fired after traffic stop incident involving Black Army second lieutenant
- 7 things to know about the space shuttle on 40th anniversary of 1st launch
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter