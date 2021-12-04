Have you seen Lyndsey? Citrus County deputies search for missing teen

Lyndsey is described as 5 foot 4 and 175 pounds with dark red hair and hazel eyes.

BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Deputies say Lyndsey Faith Hunt was reported missing as a juvenile runaway on April 10. She was last seen at 10 a.m. in the Beverley Hills area, according to the report.

Lyndsey is described as 5 foot 4 and 175 pounds with dark red hair and hazel eyes. Deputies say she was last seen wearing black shorts, a maroon sleeveless shirt, and red sneakers.

Anyone with information on Lyndey's whereabouts is asked to call the Citrus County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit at 352-249-2790.