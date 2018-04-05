SARASOTA, Fla. (WTSP) -- Hawaii is set to ban certain kinds of sunscreen, because two chemicals in it can be harmful to coral reefs, according to some scientists.

Oxybenzone and octinoxate, which is found in thousands of sunscreens, can wash off your skin into the water and kill coral reefs.

“I didn't know that, so I feel like it's kind of shocking,” beachgoer Hillary Pyles said, after hearing about Hawaii’s proposed ban.

At Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota, Dr. Richard Pierce explained that the chemicals are especially concerning for the Florida Keys, where tourists flock to snorkel at the state’s largest reef.

“If they want to keep going to nice pretty reefs, we have to be very careful about that,” he said.

Scientists at Mote's lab in the keys are studying these chemicals' effects on reefs. The lab is also working with a major sunscreen maker to come up with a way to label how "reef friendly" your sunscreen is, Pierce said, although he would not say which brand.

If you’d like to do your part, Pierce said the best thing you can do for now is read the fine print, the ingredients. Look for oxybenzone and octinoxate.

Dermotologist Dr. James Spencer tells 10 News sunscreens using other chemicals can be just as effective. He also points out even the ones that are bad for reefs aren't bad for humans.

We can still use them, but he suggests wearing a different kind at the beach.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP