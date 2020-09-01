TAMPA, Fla. — A rollover crash involving a pedestrian has closed Bayshore Boulevard at West Julia Street in South Tampa.
Police say a truck carrying pool chemicals flipped over, injuring two people and spilling chemicals onto the roadway.
Some of the chemicals spilled into Tampa Bay, and Tampa Fire Rescue's Hazardous Materials Team has responded.
Environmental officials were also dispatched to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Lakeland police officer killed in motorcycle crash on the way to work
- House to vote on restraining President Trump's military powers against Iran
- Private fence on Siesta Key beach angering beachgoers
- Flaw in TikTok app let hackers controll accounts with a text message
- Former Pasco middle school teacher arrested for child pornography
- Cartoon of Steve Irwin welcoming animals killed in Australian bushfires has people in tears
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter