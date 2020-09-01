TAMPA, Fla. — A rollover crash involving a pedestrian has closed Bayshore Boulevard at West Julia Street in South Tampa.

Police say a truck carrying pool chemicals flipped over, injuring two people and spilling chemicals onto the roadway.

Some of the chemicals spilled into Tampa Bay, and Tampa Fire Rescue's Hazardous Materials Team has responded.

Environmental officials were also dispatched to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

