Health advisory issued for some Tampa beaches

TAMPA, Fla. — High bacteria levels found Wednesday at two Tampa beaches prompted a health advisory from the Hillsborough County Health Department.

In a release, the DOH said water samples taken Wednesday at Davis Island Beach and Ben T Davis Beach showed "above threshold" levels of enterococci bacteria.

Because of this, the DOH says it does not recommend swimming due to an increased risk of people getting sick.

The beaches will be resampled next week. The advisory will be lifted when water samples are within "satisfactory range," the DOH said.

Enterococci bacteria normally live in the intestinal tract of humans and animals, which can cause disease, infections or rashes, DOH says. The bacteria is caused by fecal pollution, which can come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife and human sewage.

For more information, check the DOH's beach water quality website.