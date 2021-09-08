Close friends of the Gleason family share heartbreak over quadruple murder: "His kids were his world"

Friends of Justice Gleason, the 40 year old shot and killed in a quadruple murder in Polk County, say it was his smile and his laugh they'll remember most.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The investigation of a quadruple homicide in Polk County continues into its fourth day.

Forty-year-old Justice Gleason, his wife, their 3-month-old baby, and the infant's 62-year-old grandmother were shot to death on Sunday.

The suspected gunman, former marine Bryan Riley, is being held without bond. The Polk County Sheriff's office expects it to take several more days to comb through all of the evidence.

For the close friends of Gleason, they say it will be a while before they can come to terms with these horrific murders.

Bobbie Jo Cobb has been friends with Gleason since she was 11 years old, nearly 30 years ago. As tears filled her eyes, she shared what she will miss most about her dear friends.

"Anyone will tell you, it's his smile and his laugh," Cobb said." And always on my birthday, he'd call me and always sing happy birthday to me playing the guitar. And now, I won't hear that anymore."

Gleason and his wife had a blended family. His two daughters live with them. He and his wife had just welcomed home a baby boy.

"His wife–⁠sweetest person in the world," Cobb. "This woman makes him utterly happy, and she's told me, 'I found my soulmate.'"

Gleason was known by his loved ones as a family man, always willing to go above and beyond to help others in need. And in his own home, he and his wife put his kids first.

"His kids were his world... They're going to need their daddy, and now they don't have him," Cobb said. "All his friends that became family and his family-- are going to make sure those girls are ok. And make sure they know their daddy was the greatest man we've ever know."

Cobbs said the nature of this shooting makes it hard to find closure. She's hoping to see the courts do their job in bringing justice for Justice.

"[He was] always there for anybody," Cobb said. "Why? That's all anyone can ever say is why?"

Funeral arrangements for Gleason have been set for September 25. For more details, click here.