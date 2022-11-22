2 dead in TV news helicopter crash near I-77: Medic

Two people were killed in a helicopter crash along Interstate 77 near Tyvola Road in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were killed in a helicopter crash along Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed. WCNC Charlotte has learned the chopper belongs to the local television station WBTV.

The crash happened around noon between Tyvola Road and Nations Ford Road along the southbound side of I-77. Medic confirmed both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities are not being shared at this time.

WCNC Charlotte confirmed the helicopter is a 1999 Robinson R44.

All lanes on I-77 near the crash are blocked while crews respond to the incident. CMPD has closed multiple ramps onto I-77 near the crash. Drivers should avoid the area at this time. Authorities said they expect I-77 in that area will be closed until midnight.

The crash on I-77 happened in close proximity to a local charter school. It’s notable that the pilot was able to avoid not only businesses and schools but also people on the highway. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/oAo12HVPyQ — Shamarria Morrison (@SMorrisonTV) November 22, 2022

A witness told WCNC Charlotte it appeared the pilot knew the helicopter was in trouble and made an aggressive move to prevent crashing directly onto I-77.

"I think that he absolutely knew that he was gonna have to put that down," the man said. "He did his best to put it down ... Whoever the pilot was, did their best to put that thing down where it wasn't going to injure a lot of people, and in that respect, they did a fabulous job."

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued the following statement Tuesday:

"This is a terrible tragedy for the WBTV family and we are praying for them and all of those in the media who work so hard to keep the public informed."

WCNC Charlotte President and General Manager Joan Barrett released the following statement when the station learned the helicopter belonged to WBTV:

We want to extend our deepest condolences to the staff and family members of the WBTV team. Losing team members in this way is heart-wrenching. We are here to assist the WBTV team in any way we can.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police for more information.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the cause of the crash.

While specifics have not yet been released, the NTSB has a standard process it typically follows in the aftermath of an aviation crash.

This story will be updated once more information is available.