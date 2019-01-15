CLEARWATER, Fla. -- As the government shutdown hit day 25, U.S. Coast Guard members across the county and in our own community are being hit hard.

The Coast Guard is the only branch of the military impacted by the shutdown because they fall under the Department of Homeland Security. Tuesday mark another paycheck the service members will miss.

It’s why local non-profit Tampa Bay Veteran’s Alliance is calling on private donors, businesses and faith organizations to raise money to help Coast Guard members in need. Organizers began e-mailing members last week. They have already collected more than $5,000 to support local families impacted by the shutdown.

“There are over 1,100 Coast Guard personnel on station here in our immediate area, most of them with families," Rev. Father Bob Swick, CEO of the Tampa Bay Veterans Alliance, said. "They’re doing their duty each and every day now without pay."

Across the country, there are aid groups rushing to help the 42,000 Coast Guard members impacted.

Here in the Tampa Bay area, Swick says the goal is to raise enough money to help cover bills for all members until the shutdown ends.

The Tampa Bay Veteran Alliance has set up a combat veterans emergency relief fund.

