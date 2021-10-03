Helping Officer Jesse Madsen's family after his death

The National Fallen Officer Foundation is designed to help families of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

TAMPA, Fla. — Many people are wanting to help the family of a man who gave his life protecting others.

Officer Jesse Madsen was killed in a wrong-way crash on I-275 early Tuesday morning.

The National Fallen Officer Foundation is a police-support organization, designed to help the families of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty all across our country.

That now unfortunately includes the Madsen family.

But it is fortunate that organizations like it exist. Chaplain Ron Leonard with the foundation says when an officer goes down in the line of duty, it provides a check directly to the family to help them financially.

But he says this is about more than giving the family money.

"The law enforcement goes to work and every single day not knowing if they're coming home. So it's important for us to tell them that we care and you matter and we just try to make sure that we do that," Leonard said.

Officer Madsen leaves behind a wife and three kids.

You can learn more about the foundation and how to help the Madsen Family, at the National Fallen Officer Foundation.