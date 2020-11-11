x
How to help our Tampa Bay area veterans and their families

On this Veterans Day, we wanted to put together some resources for a veteran you may know and provide some ideas if you want to help.
This Veteran's Day there is a big focus on getting more women into high ranks in the military and helping veterans use 3D technology to see the monuments built in their honor from the comfort of their homes.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area is home to one of the largest veteran populations in the entire country.

Some military families face a number of struggles, ranging from separation stress during a deployment to finance. Life after the military can be hard for some veterans, sometimes facing mental health issues or finding a new career path.

Fortunately, there's a lot of organizations that focus on providing help to veterans and their families in the Tampa Bay area.

If you, or someone you know, needs some help, you can turn to some of these resources:

If you want to help veterans and their families, reach out to the organizations above, as well as some other programs to see how you can make a difference:

   

