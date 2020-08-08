A judge decided to order the body cam video from former Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng to be available for viewing by the public.

MINNEAPOLIS — Body camera footage from Minneapolis police officers in the arrest and death of George Floyd will be released to the public after a challenge by media outlets.

Judge Peter Cahill decided Friday night to order the body camera video from former officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng to be made available for viewing by the public.

Lane and Kueng are two of four former Minneapolis officers charged in George Floyd's death. Video of the incident showed fellow officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck.

Lane, Kueng, and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.