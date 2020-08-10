Henry and Spalding county authorities looking for missing 16-year-old girl

Mia Danielle Parks was last seen in the McDonough area, Georgia authorities said.

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Deputies in Spalding County said they are working together with authorities from Henry County as they look for a 16-year-old African-American girl who they said has mental disabilities.

Mia Danielle Parks was last seen in the area of Plum Branch Court in McDonough, deputies said.

They do not have any description of her clothing or an indication of where she could be traveling.

Anyone with information about Mia is asked to contact Henry County authorities at 770-288-8200 or the Spalding County Sheriff's Office at 770-229-9911.