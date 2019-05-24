MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County said it identified another case of hepatitis A in a restaurant worker.
The DOH-Pinellas said a person working at the Friendly Fisherman restaurant on Madeira Beach was infectious May 7-20.
Health officials say those who visited the restaurant during that period and have not been vaccinated for hepatitis A should get vaccinated. Those who have been vaccinated against hepatitis A do not have to get vaccinated again.
The DOH-Pinellas is offering vaccines 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday at these locations:
- St. Petersburg: 205 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N
- Pinellas Park: 6350 76th Ave. N
- Mid-County (Largo): 8751 Ulmerton Rd.
- Clearwater: 310 N. Myrtle Ave.
- Tarpon Springs: 301 S. Disston Ave.
The DOH has set up a 24-hour hotline has been set up for people who have questions about hepatitis A. The number to call is 727-824-6932.
Vaccination is the best way to prevent hepatitis A.