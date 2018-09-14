CLEARWATER, Fla. — After a gas explosion in Massachusetts killed a teenager and left at least 25 other people injured, we reached out to TECO and Clearwater Gas System to find out what safeguards are in place around Tampa Bay to prevent this from happening here.

Clearwater Gas said there's equipment to maintain the right amount of pressure on all distribution lines. Each customer's gas meter also has a pressure regulating device.

TECO People's Gas said they have a series of pressure control elements in place to prevent over-pressurization and system failure.

They have a gas control center that's staffed 24/7, 365 days a year and the system generates alarms if something goes wrong.

It's still important for people to know where gas pipelines are in their area, especially if they’re planning a digging project -- like putting in a new fence.

People can also call 8-1-1 from anywhere in the country and someone will come out and mark where lines are.

