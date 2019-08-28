ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s a simple step, but taking a few minutes to clear your storm drain can help minimize flooding in advance of Tropical Storm Dorian.

St. Pete’s stormwater management team has crews out cleaning debris to prepare, but are asking residents to do the same.

The wastewater management team is monitoring sewer systems, and are alerted by text when sensors find water that is too high. Crews are dispatched to address those issues as they happen.

For more on what you can do to prevent flooding, watch 10News This Evening for a complete report.

