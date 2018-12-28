Christmas is in the rear-view mirror, and New Year's Day is up ahead. Sadly, the holiday season is almost over. So it's time to think about what to do with your live Christmas tree.

Don't be one of those people who just toss it in the alley and let it dry up into a tumbleweed-like annoyance. Here's how you can dispose of your tree properly.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Christmas Tree Collection Service will occur Dec. 31-Jan. 11. To receive service, residents must remove all decorations and lights, cut tree limbs to 4-foott lengths, bundle, and place curbside on their regularly scheduled yard waste collection day.

PINELLAS COUNTY

• Clearwater: Curbside collection with yard waste on regular day. For information, call (727) 562-4920.

• Dunedin: Curbside collection with yard waste on regular day from Wednesday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Jan. 11. Residents without curbside collection may opt to plan a pick-up day with their association or property manager. For information, call (727) 298-3215.

• Gulfport: Place tree at curb or alley for regularly scheduled Wednesday yard waste pick-up. For multifamily units, place tree near the dumpster without blocking access. Mulch from recycled trees will be made available to residents at the Gulfport Neighborhood Center located at 1617 49th St. S. For more information, call (727) 893-1089.

• Indian Rocks Beach: Curbside collection with yard waste on Wednesdays. For information, call (727) 595-6889.

• Largo: Curbside collection with yard waste on regular day. For more information, call (727) 587-6760 or visit www.largorecycles.com.

• Madeira Beach: Curbside collection with yard waste on Wednesdays. For more information, call (727) 543-8154.

• Oldsmar: Drop off at the lot directly east of City Hall, 100 State St. W., which is available seven days a week, dawn until dusk, from Wednesday, Dec. 26 through Saturday, Jan. 12. For more information, call (813) 749-1135.

• Pinellas Park: Drop off at the city’s brush site located at 12950 40th St. N., Mondays to Saturdays, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or place curbside to be collected with regular garbage. For more information, call (727) 369-0690.

• Safety Harbor: Trees will be recycled with yard waste beginning Wednesday, Jan. 9.

• St. Petersburg: Drop off at these brush sites:

- 1000 62nd Ave. N.E.

- 7750 26th Ave. N.

- 2500 26th Ave. S.

- 4015 Dr. MLK Jr. St. S.

- 2453 20th Ave. N.

Residents can also place the tree at curbside by Jan. 11, for collection on Jan. 12. If the tree has not been collected by Jan. 12, call (727) 893-7398. Residents are asked to place the tree no closer than 3 feet beside the garbage container in the usual collection location (curb or alley).

• Tarpon Springs: Drop off at Yard Waste facility located at 898 S. Levis Ave. for a fee or put out for curbside collection with yard waste on regular day. For more information, call (727) 943-4837.

• Treasure Island: Curbside collection with yard waste on Wednesdays. For more information, call (727) 547-4575 ext. 250.

PASCO COUNTY

Pasco County Recycling encourages residents to recycle their Christmas tree following the holiday season. Recycled trees can be chipped into mulch, chopped into firewood or relocated as wildlife habitats – just remember to remove all decorations, tinsel and metal hooks.

John S. Burks Memorial Park

13220 Gene Nelson Blvd.

Dade City

Sam W. Pasco Recreational Complex

39835 Chancey Road

Zephyrhills

Veterans Memorial Park

14333 Hicks Road

Hudson

Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park

10500 Wilderness Park Road

New Port Richey

Anclote Gulf Park

2305 Baillie’s Bluff Road

Holiday

West Pasco Class III site

14606 Hays Road

Spring Hill

Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park

North end at Overpass road

7727 Boyette Rd

Land O’Lakes

Wesley Chapel District Park

5401 Land O’Lakes Blvd

Wesley Chapel

