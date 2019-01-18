Already fed up and nervous, federal workers affected by the shutdown who are looking to apply for unemployment benefits might be in for even more stress.

The system in Florida isn’t really set up to easily help people who might need temporary assistance during the partial government shutdown.

Especially, when it comes to determining eligibility.

“Why wouldn’t they know that from the federal government?” asked Tequila Wheeler, a client at CareerSource Tampa Bay in Tampa. “If they’ve worked there long enough they should fall into some kind of category.”

You would hope that was the case. You’d hope employers have told federal workers what they qualify for and how to get benefits.

But it turns out there’s not one simple answer.

RELATED: We want answers: 3 questions for Tampa Bay congressional leaders amid shutdown

RELATED: Tampa Bay comes together to help out Coast Guard members affected by government shutdown

RELATED: Donations to free haircuts: How you can help workers during shutdown

At CareerSource, workers first told us there was no one available to answer questions regarding eligibility, because they operate an “employment center, not an unemployment center”, and that such questions would have to go through Tallahassee.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Later, a spokesperson assured us, “CareerSource Tampa Bay programs and services are available to federal workers in need of reemployment assistance.”

“You actually have to come physically in person. It’s better in person,” said Reggie Ball, who has used the agency’s unemployment services. “Everything is better in person. Over the phone, definitely not,” he said.

Here’s what we were able to learn on our own:

First, each state handles unemployment benefits separately and each has its own rules. In Florida, some workers affected by the shutdown are eligible for benefits, but not all.

If you’re required to work without pay, the answer is likely no. But if you’re employed by Uncle Sam, not working, and you’re not getting paid, chances are the answer is yes.

In any case, it’s important to know that if you eventually receive backpay, you’re legally obligated to pay back the benefits you received.

Things can get more complicated for federal contractors, and in the Tampa Bay area there’s no shortage of them.

Lots of workers provide nonessential jobs on or near military facilities and VA hospitals.

Contracted workers are generally not eligible for unemployment benefits, and it’s up to the employer to decide whether to offer back pay.

Even local employment attorneys who specialize in this sort of thing say it’s confusing; after all, the length of the shutdown is unprecedented.

Also, Florida’s rules aren’t exactly designed for this scenario.

For example, those eligible for benefits, according to the state’s benefits rules, “Must be either partially or totally unemployed and lost your job through no fault of your own.”

But federal workers haven’t lost their jobs. They’re just being told not to show up temporarily.

In Florida, the rules also state applicants need to “be actively seeking work.” But most federal employees aren’t looking for a new job. They’re just waiting to go back to the job they have.

So far, close to 1,000 federal workers have applied for benefits in Florida, but with each week there’s no paycheck, there could be more.

For more information, check out the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity at http://www.floridajobs.org/

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.