TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor was taking a victory lap, Wednesday, celebrating her first budget.

“This budget reflects the optimism and hope that I have for the city of Tampa’s future,” said Castor.

Tampa’s City Council unanimously approved the $1.04 billion budget Tuesday night. The 10-figure spending plan covers the basics from public safety to potholes.

But it also targets quality of life issues. Especially in neighborhoods that critics say had been put on the back burner.

“It addresses many years of deferred maintenance and cuts to services,” said the mayor.

Some specifics are spots like East Tampa, which will get $1.6 million for parks and recreation, expanded cultural arts programs for the elderly, and a new, dedicated fire rescue crew to improve response time.

Councilman Orlando Gudes, who represents East Tampa described the budget as conservative but praised the attention given to districts like his.

“I think for a long time we didn’t have the capacity for activities in our district that goes on other districts,” said Gudes. “ Like ballet, dance, gymnastics. A senior center dedicated to our seniors, so they’re not forced out at 1 o’clock - which is when kids come to play.”

The city will also spend $1.6 million on affordable housing and nearly $11 million in transportation infrastructure and alternatives.

Tampa’s police force will get more than a million dollars for body cameras.

And city workers like Omar Carrillo will get a raise as the minimum wage for Tampa city employees increases to 15 dollars an hour.

“For a lot of people, it might not be a lot for them. But to me it is,” said Carrillo.

By adjusting priorities, Tampa’s billion-dollar budget does not increase the tax rate and it does not rely on reserves. Mayor Castor says it’s the first time they’ll start the fiscal year in the black since the great recession.

“Our 2020 budget is a significant step forward and transforming Tampa‘s tomorrow,” she said.

Tampa‘s new budget takes effect at the beginning of the city’s fiscal year, October 1st.

