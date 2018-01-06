Get those shopping lists ready!

Starting today, you can stock up on your hurricane season supplies tax-free.

From June 1 through June 7, you won’t have to pay sales tax on certain preparation items. During that period, state and local sales taxes will not be charged on batteries, gas containers, flashlights and portable generators costing $750 or less.

Taxes will also not be charged on coolers, reusable ice packs, tarps and battery-powered radios.

But even easier than that, the Florida Department of Revenue has made available this handy guide to show you exactly how much you can spend on items to get them tax-free.

This is handy! @10NewsWTSP is helping you keep an #EyeOnTheStorm as another hurricane season begins today.



Courtesy of @FloridaRevenue, here's what you can stock up on #tax-free during the #hurricane supply tax-free holiday that starts today and runs through June 7. pic.twitter.com/cAiSpphDrh — Josh Sidorowicz (@joshsidorowicz) June 1, 2018

There are also several rules too. Don't forget the sales tax holiday does NOT apply to rentals or repairs to items on the list. It also doesn't apply to purchases made in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging area or airport.

Legislators enacted the sales tax holiday to encourage residents to get ready for this year's hurricane season. The Atlantic hurricane season starts Friday and lasts six months.

Hurricane Irma ripped through the state in late September and was blamed for widespread power outages and at least 84 deaths.

Gov. Rick Scott wanted three week-long tax holidays for storm supplies, but legislators opted for only one.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP