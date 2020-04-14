ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As you wait for unemployment, maybe you're thinking about what your next move might be.

Have you thought about the last time you updated your resume?

We talked with a certified resume writer, Rachel Akers, to get you some tips.

Her number one piece of advice?

"If I could give my number one piece of advice, it would be to consider and nail down your job target first and then start to pick out information that matches that and then begin to put together your resume."

Akers' other tips include:

Determine your job target

Analyze job postings

Play the matching game with your background and the posting qualifications

Use a modern, clean and easy-to-scan format and design

Target for automated systems and for human screeners

"Go online, find a handful of online job postings that reflect the type of roles that you want to target and then look at the qualifications sections of those postings, look at all the skills that they list in particular and make note of those skills and then weave those throughout the resume. It's likely the skills from the job positions are those keywords."

Akers also says you should make a new resume if you're applying to a different, unrelated field.

If you have questions, you can get in touch with Rachel and she can help you out. rachel@plantstreetresumes.com or use www.plantstreetresumes.com.

