As Michael strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane on Monday, some cities and counties said they were opening sandbag locations around Tampa Bay.
The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch on Monday morning from the Suwannee River to Anna Maria Island, including Tampa Bay.
Be Prepared: How to check your hurricane supplies, evacuation zones, insurance and more
TARPON SPRINGS
The city of Tarpon Springs is distributing sandbag supplies ahead of Hurricane Michael's anticipated mid-week landfall in the Florida Panhandle.
Residents can pick up sandbags beginning at 10 a.m. at the following locations:
- Tarpon Springs Splash Park parking lot – Live Oak Street at Safford Avenue
- Dodecanese Boulevard at Roosevelt Boulevard
- Dorsett Park – E. Harrison Street at S. Levis Avenue
CITRUS COUNTY
The city of Crystal River opened a self-serve sandbag location at the Crystal River Fire Station at 650 NW 3rd Ave.
You can also find sandbags at the following Citrus County locations:
- 4508 Grandmarch Ave. in Homosassa (Near Grover Cleveland Blvd.)
- 7490 W. Gulf to Lake Hwy. in Crystal River (Near Dan's Clam Stand)
Both above locations have a 25 sandbag limit per vehicle.
PASCO COUNTY
Pasco County announced it was opening 24-hour self-serve sandbag locations in New Port Richey, Hudson and San Antonio.
- Fire Station #17, 2951 Seven Springs Blvd., New Port Richey (opens at 1 p.m.)
- Veterans Memorial Park, 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson (opens at 1 p.m.)
- Magnolia Valley Golf Course Clubhouse, 7223 Massachusetts Ave, New Port Richey
- C-Barn, 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio
HERNANDO COUNTY
Voluntary evacuations in Hernando County coast zone levels A and B begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Sandbags can be filled at the following locations:
- Anderson Snow Park, 1360 Anderson Snow Rd., Spring Hill (8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday)
- Linda Pederson Park near Hernando Beach, 6300 Shoal Line Blvd. (3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday)
MANATEE COUNTY
Citing concerns of strong sind gusts and up to four-foot storm surge, Manatee County officials announced residents can pick up sandbags at the following locations beginning Tuesday morning;
- G.T. Bray Park, 5502 33rd Ave. Dr. W, Bradenton
- Bennett Park, 400 Cypress Creek Blvd.
- Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd.
The locations listed above will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. ID is required to fill up to 10 sandbags per household.
Cities and counties are providing emergency services updates on their respective Facebook and Twitter pages.
