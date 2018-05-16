Riverview, Fla. -- You may have passed it a dozen times and never noticed it, but a road in Riverview has a name on it that’s considered by many to be racially offensive.

So, on Wednesday, the Hillsborough County commissioners voted to change the road name.

A decision which had a little controversy and a lot of history.

“It is what it is. Times are changing. People’s feelings change,” said Robert Purmort, who owns the only house on his street.

The issue surrounds the name of Purmort’s street, which happens to be called Uncle Tom Rd. The name “Uncle Tom” is a racially-offensive term from the days of slavery, referring to black people eager to please their white oppressors.

“It was just a road. And then somebody said, nope, that’s racist,” said Purmort.

Recently, Hillsborough County came to Purmort asking if he’d be okay with them changing the road’s name.

County Commissioner Les Miller had received an anonymous photo of the road sign, and figured, much like Rebel Flags and Confederate statues in the area, a road sign with the name Uncle Tom needed to go.

"Times have changed,” said Miller, “And people are much more sensitive to those things than back in the 1900’s, that they said didn’t make a difference. It makes a difference. And it’s hurtful, it’s painful, it’s discriminatory.”

People who shop and live nearby had mixed reaction to the idea of renaming the road.

“It’s just part of history. And we learn from it,” said Dennis Sexton, who’s lived nearby for 20 years.

But Sexton’s wife, Susan disagreed. “I think it’s offensive,” she said. “And I think it probably offends a lot of people.”

Purmort told County officials the name change was fine with him, but he wanted the new name to be simple. He also wanted it to accurately reflect the street’s history, which was not steeped in racism.

Uncle Tom Rd. was actually named for a man by the name of Thomas Murphy, whose relatives called him Uncle Tom.

Back in the 1960's, Murphy deeded Uncle Tom Rd. and nearby Murphy Rd. to Hillsborough County for one dollar.

“By keeping it simple and to the family‘s wishes, I think that’s the best for everybody,” said Purmort.

So, after a few back and forth suggestions, they reached a compromise, voting to change Uncle Tom Rd. to just Tom Rd.

That, along with nearby Murphy Road, still reflect the family name.

“And there was no bickering, no arguing. Nothing,” said Miller. “They understood. And I understood their concerns. And we worked it out.”

Officials didn’t say when the road signs would be switched out, but Commissioner Miller says he expected it to happen soon.

“Now, I’m going to live on Tom Road,” said Purmort. “And that’s cool, that’s fine with me.

