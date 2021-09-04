Here's why you may need to start 10-digit dialing in the Tampa Bay area

The change comes to make way for the new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number and a new area code in the 813 region.

TAMPA, Fla. — Some major dialing changes are coming to callers in the Tampa Bay area.

In order to make way for the new National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number and a new area code in the 813 region, The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will begin preparing customers for permissive 10-digit dialing.

So before you pick up the phone, here's what you need to know.

New area code

Because the current supply of 813 phone numbers is set to run out next year, the PSC is introducing the new area code 656.

New customers will receive the new area code, but existing phone numbers will not be affected.

However, the PSC is encouraging callers to start 10-digit dialing, meaning the area code plus the seven-digit phone number, starting April 17. This will prepare callers for Jan. 22, 2022, when 10-digit dialing becomes mandatory for local calls for 813 and 656 area codes.

988 phone numbers

In July 2020, the Federal Communications Commission approved 988 as the new dialing code for quick access to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

988 is already the first 3 digits of several phone numbers in the Tampa Bay area. So, for any local calls to a number starting with 988, you will have to start using the area code to ensure you are not routed to the suicide prevention line.

Callers with area codes 321, 352, 561, and 941 are encouraged to start 10-digit dialing for 988 numbers on April 24 as the change will become mandatory on Oct. 24, 2021.

The 813 area code was introduced in 1953 as the second area code ever assigned in Florida. It was introduced when the 305 area code was running out of phone numbers. Currently, the 813 area code serves all of Hillsborough County, the City of Oldsmar in Pinellas County, and parts of Pasco County.

For more information on the changes, visit the Florida Public Service Commission website.