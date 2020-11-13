Fire engulfs Brooksville home; firefighters say it's a total loss

Thankfully, no one was home when it happened.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A house in Brooksville is a total loss after it caught on fire, Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services says.

Crews responded to the fire shortly before 3 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. They initiated a "fire attack" from the outside of the house, based on the fire's condition.

The house was a seasonal home, and its owners live out of state. Thankfully, no one was home at the time of the fire.

The fire was put out just after 3 a.m., but the extensive damage rendered the home a total loss, fire officials say.

The cause and origin are still unknown, and the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshall's Office, Hernando Fire says.

