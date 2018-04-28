An 11-acre brush fire in Hernando County on Saturday was started by a man with gasoline, a fire official said.

Alex Lopez of Hernando County Fire Rescue said a witness saw the man lighting a fire in the area of Centrailia and Marsh Hawk roads in the Royal Highlands subdivision.

Lopez said the man fired a gun at the suspect, who ran away.

The fire was contained. No property damage was reported.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

