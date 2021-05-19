Hernando County woman wins $1 million from scratch-off game

The winning ticket was purchased from Publix in Spring Hill.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — One woman from Spring Hill won big when she played a $30 scratch-off.

Danean Fatcheric, 53, got the $1 million top prize from "The Fastest Road to $1,000,000" scratch-off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00.

Fatcheric purchased her winning ticket from the Publix in Spring Hill, located at 14371 Spring Hill Drive. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $30 game launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1 million and over $948 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79, according to the Florida Lottery.

The Florida Lottery says scratch-off games account for about 75 percent of ticket sales, generating more than $1 billion towards the company's contribution to scholarships in the state.