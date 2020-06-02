HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — It was more than two years ago when Miles Anchondo Sr. called 911 and told the operator a baby wasn’t breathing after taking a bath.

Deputies raced to a home on July 19, 2017 in Spring Hill and found the infant naked in the living room – completely dry.

That was the first clue that something wasn’t right.

The baby was rushed to the hospital, and doctors realized the baby’s white blood cell count was low. They ordered a CT scan – which revealed multiple skull fractures and a brain bleed.

Physicians also found a rib fracture that had already started to heal.

There was nothing they could do.

The infant was flown to a children’s hospital in critical condition and died two days later.

But the investigation was far from over.

According to a news release from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Anchondo told detectives a different story than the one he told the 911 dispatcher.

He claimed he fell asleep with the baby safe in a stroller next to his bed, then he woke up to the sound of crying and found the infant “limp.”

In another version, deputies say Anchondo said he accidentally knocked the baby’s head against a door jamb while he was carrying the baby – and the child fell asleep.

In the same interview, deputies say Anchondo said the baby’s head hit the rails of a stroller several weeks earlier while he was pushing it back and forth – then he admitted to dropping the baby head-first onto a tile floor.

He told detectives he knew the baby needed medical attention, but he decided to wait until the baby’s mother came home.

Ultimately, doctors determined that none of his stories matched the baby’s extensive injuries, and the medical examiner ruled the infant’s death a homicide.

Anchondo was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

His trial was scheduled to begin on Jan. 27 of this year, but the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says the 28-year-old pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter of a child and aggravated child abuse instead.

A judge sentenced him to 30 years in prison.

Miles Anchondo Sr.

Hernando County Sheriff's Office

RELATED: 3 parents arrested in two separate severe infant abuse deaths

RELATED: Davenport woman arrested after baby dies from brain bleeding and skull fractures, deputies say

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter