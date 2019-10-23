SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is still looking for the driver accused of shooting at a deputy in September.

The sheriff's office just released a video of the car involved.

Around midnight Sept. 12, a deputy was finishing a traffic stop on County Line Road just east of the Suncoast Parkway in the eastbound lanes in Spring Hill. As the deputy was giving the other driver's ID back and walking to his patrol car, he said he saw a white sedan traveling westbound on County Line Road.

The deputy said the driver was a man and had the window down.

RELATED: Deputy takes cover as man fires gun near traffic stop in Spring Hill

As the car passed, the deputy said he saw the man put his arm out of the driver's window, point a gun in the air and fire off two rounds. The deputy said he saw the muzzle flash at least twice.

The deputy took cover between his own patrol car and the car he had just pulled over while he called dispatch.

The driver of the white sedan drove away westbound on County Line Road.

Neither the deputy nor the other driver was injured.

A couple of hours later, the sheriff's office said another person experienced a similar situation in the same area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective C. Owens at 352-688-5000.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter