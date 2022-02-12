Hernando County authorities searching for missing 85-year-old man

Family reported that he left after having an argument and becoming upset.

SPRING HILL, Fla — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for an 85-year-old man and a Silver Alert has been issued. His family reported him missing after he was last seen Saturday morning.

Farouk Sharak left his home on Montcalm Road in Spring Hill after becoming upset during an argument, his family told the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Sharaf suffers from Alzheimer's disease and dementia and is considered "endangered."

The sheriff's office said he was last seen driving a gold 2008 Ford F-150 with Florida tag 379RHM. The truck was seen in the area of Mariner Boulevard and Cortez Boulevard.

He is described as 5-feet, 8-inches, about 185 with hazel eyes and gray hair that is balding. The family told the sheriff's office he was wearing gray sweatpants and a sleeveless sweater.

Sharaf was reported missing back in October 2021 and the sheriff's office said he was later found in Georgia.