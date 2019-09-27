SPRING HILL, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office has responded to the area of St. Frances Cabrini on Mariner Boulevard in Spring Hill.
Deputies say they're investigating a "possible shooting" nearby.
Drivers are being asked to stay away from the area. No further information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
