Hernando County deputies are investigating a fatal shooting in Spring Hill.

The shooting happened at Lucky Fish Games, 10470 Northcliffe Blvd., about 5:09 p.m. The male victim suffered one gunshot wound. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A male suspect is in custody, and a weapon has been recovered.

Part of Northcliffe Boulevard near Portillo Road is shut down as the investigation begins. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

