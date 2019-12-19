BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who left a Brooksville hospital Thursday morning.
Deputies say the man, who is wearing a hospital gown, is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.
The man was last seen leaving Springbrook Hospital located at 7007 Grove Rd in Brooksville.
Patrol units, K-9 officers and aviation crews are currently searching.
Anyone who sees a man matching the description is asked to call 911.
