BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A Hernando County K-9 deputy took a bite out of crime and nabbed a domestic violence suspect Thursday, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies were called to a home on Evergreen Avenue in Brooksville. The victim told them Trevor Schreffler, 29, had hit her in the face and knocked her out, When she woke up, she screamed for help until he let her go, investigators said.

When deputies arrived, they said Schreffler indicated he wanted law enforcement to kill him or he would do it himself.

K-9 Justice and two deputies went inside. Justice indicated Shreffler was hiding in a bedroom.

When authorities went inside, they said they found Schreffler holding a pistol. When he refused commands to drop the weapon, Justice bit him in the right ankle, deputies said, allowing them to take him into custody. The pistol turned out to be a BB air gun.

Hernando County Sheriff's Office

After being medically cleared, Schreffler was arrested and charged with domestic battery, false imprisonment, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting officers without violence. He is being held without bail.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.