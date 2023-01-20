1 person, multiple animals killed in Brooksville house fire

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — One person and multiple animals of various species are dead after an intense fire early Friday morning in Brooksville, Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.
The sheriff's office said around 1:20 a.m., deputies and Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to the fire.
"The fire was so intense, it took firefighters approximately 90 minutes to extinguish it," authorities wrote in a statement.
"Upon entering the residence, firefighters located multiple deceased animals of various types. A further search of the residence revealed the remains of one individual who has yet to be identified."
The sheriff's office said the investigation into the cause of the fire is still very early.