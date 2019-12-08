BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Fire crews responded to a deadly fire in Brooksville.
Firefighters said neighbors called in the fire Sunday on Twigg Street.
Crews said when they went inside, they found one person dead.
A City of Brooksville firefighter also suffered heat exhaustion while responding to the call.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Violent, escaped Tennessee inmate is in custody: law enforcement
- 2-year-old drowns in Florida Keys pool
- Epstein dies in the dark, but abuse investigation carries on
- Florida bus drivers make hilarious remix of 'Old Town Road'
- 15 apps parents should look out for on their kids' phones
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.