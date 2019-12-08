BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Fire crews responded to a deadly fire in Brooksville.

Firefighters said neighbors called in the fire Sunday on Twigg Street.

Crews said when they went inside, they found one person dead.

A City of Brooksville firefighter also suffered heat exhaustion while responding to the call.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

