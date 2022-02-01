$10K reward offered for information on deadly 2021 Brooksville shooting

Law enforcement says one person was killed and an infant was grazed by a bullet during the shooting.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — It's been nearly a year since one person was killed, another was injured and an infant was hurt during a shooting in Brooksville. Now, authorities are offering a large cash reward for information that could finally lead to an arrest.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at around 8 p.m. on Feb. 3, 2021, on Twigg Street in South Brooksville. When deputies arrived, they say one person was found dead. Another person was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The sheriff's office says a 13-month-old child was also found with an abrasion on the torso which was the result of the bullet grazing the infant.