A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash in Hernando County, and the driver of the other vehicle is being looked for, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

About 4:42 p.m., a 2001 Jeep Cherokee was northbound on U.S. 19 in the outside lane approaching Glen Lakes Boulevard. A silver Volkswagen sedan was in the inside lane next to it.

Both vehicles were making erratic lane changes when the Jeep's driver, Jarod Lucas Walters, 20, of Hudson, lost control of the vehicle, FHP said.

The Jeep overturned, ejecting passenger Kendell Jordan Tucker of Spring Hill. She died at the scene.

Walters was taken to Bayonet Point Hospital with serious injuries.

The Volkswagen made a U-turn at Glen Lakes Boulevard and left southbound on U.S. 19. Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at (813) 558-1800.

